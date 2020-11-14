Los Angeles, Nov 14 (PTI) Mark Walhberg-starrer "Joe Bell" will be released by Solstice Studios on February 19, 2021 in the US.

The movie has been directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script by "Brokeback Mountain" scribes Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry, reported Variety.

Also Read | Children's Day 2020: From Nil Battey Sannata to Stanley Ka Dabba, 5 Inspirational Movies Kids Will Absolutely Love to Watch.

Based on a true story, the film features Wahlberg as a small-town, working-class father who embarks on a solo walk across the US to crusade against bullying after his gay teenage son, Jadin (Reid Miller), is tormented in high school.

The film was previously titled "Good Joe Bell" and had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Solstice Studios had later acquired the movie.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Laxmii, Abhishek Bachchan's Ludo, Rajkummar Rao's Chhalaang - Ranking All Hindi Diwali 2020 Releases From Worst to Best (LatestLY Exclusive).

"Joe Bell" has been produced by Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Riva Marker, Eva Maria Daniels, Cary Fukunaga, Ryan Ahrens, Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson.

Executive producers are Jill Ahrens, Ben Renzo, Derrick Brooks, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, Jean-Luc De Fanti, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ossana, McMurtry, Peter Pastorelli and Uwe R Feuersenger.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)