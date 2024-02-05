Grammy-nominated producer and DJ Marshmello is all set to enthrall Indian fans at the Sunburn Holi Tour. As per a statement, Marshmello will begin his India Tour with his first stop in Bengaluru on March 22, followed by his acts in New Delhi on March 23, Mumbai on March 24, and finally Pune on March 25. Selena Gomez Rocks a Black Printed Dress With Bob Cut in New Photo With Marshmello (View Pic).

Excited about his upcoming gigs in India, Marshmello, in a statement, said, "I'm excited to be returning once again to India and this time for the special festival of Holi. The energy and passion of the Indian audience is something that holds a very special place, and I can't wait to be back."

Early Bird Ticket Sales for Marshmello’s India Tour 2024:

#India 🇮🇳 Limited Early Bird tickets are LIVE now for Sunburn Arena with Marshmello 😍 Experience Holi like never before ✨ Grab your tickets now & don’t miss out on the Early Bird sale 💃🏻🎫 Tickets live on @bookmyshow pic.twitter.com/ndOWE3LLzG — Sunburn Festival (@SunburnFestival) February 5, 2024

Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, also opened up about what the audience can expect from the musical gala. "Sunburn is excited to bring Marshmello back to India for yet another amazing tour and his first-ever Holi tour. Marshmello's music transcends boundaries, and we are proud to present an experience that merges his global appeal with the vibrant spirit of Holi.

As we continue to push the boundaries of live entertainment, this tour promises to be a celebration of music, unity, and the rich cultural tapestry of India. We invite fans to join us for an incredible journey of colours and beats," he shared. No Sunburn Festival in Hyderabad? No Permission for Sunburn Music Fest on New Year’s Eve, Cyberabad Police Clarify.

Marshmello gained huge popularity in India, especially with his collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and music composer Pritam Chakraborty on "BIBA."