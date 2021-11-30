Los Angeles, Nov 30 (PTI) Emmy-winning Amazon series "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" will return with its fourth season on February 18, 2022.

Streaming service Prime Video shared the first trailer for the upcoming season and announced that starting February 18, 2022, the show will drop two new episodes every Friday for four weeks.

Also Read | 83 Movie Cast: Know Which Actor Portrays Your Fav Cricketer From India's 1983 World Cup-Winning Team.

"Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" follows Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a Jewish housewife in New York City who becomes a stand-up comedian after her husband leaves her for his secretary.

The fourth season is set in the 1960s and will see Midge trying to hone her act and find a gig with total creative freedom.

Also Read | Tadap Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Romantic Film!.

"But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her," the official plotline read.

Besides Brosnahan, actors Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Luke Kirby are returning for the new season.

Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters, and Jason Alexander will be making guest appearances.

"Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is created and executive produced by Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, Daniel Palladino.

The show has till now won 20 Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, six Critics Choice Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)