Entertainment News | Masaba Gupta to Attend Luxury Retail Summit in Milan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): Fashion designer Masaba Gupta will attend one of the luxury retail summits in Milan.

At the summit, Masaba will join some of the most influential leaders from the global fashion and luxury ecosystem including Silvio Campara, CEO of Golden Goose; Luca Lisandroni, CEO of Brunello Cucinelli; John Hooks, Advisor and Board Member at Armani Group and more.

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Speaking about it, Masaba Gupta said, "India is at a really exciting intersection right now, where fashion, culture, beauty and entrepreneurship are all evolving together in a very global way while still staying deeply rooted in identity. To be sharing this stage with some of the most influential voices across luxury, retail and business is an incredible honour. Conversations like these are important because they shape how emerging markets, creative founders and cultural storytelling are viewed on the world stage. I'm proud to represent not just my brands, but also a generation of Indian brands that are building with authenticity, ambition and a strong point of view."

Masaba will attend the summit on June 4.

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Beyond fashion, Masaba has also made a strong mark in the beauty industry. In 2022, she launched LoveChild by Masaba, her beauty and cosmetics brand, which has quickly gained popularity among women, especially for its lipsticks. (ANI)

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