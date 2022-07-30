Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): A massive fire broke out on the sets of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming untitled film in Mumbai.

The incident took place on Friday evening at the Chitrakoot studio in the Andheri West, and photos and videos of plumes of black smoke blowing in the air surfaced online from the location.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were about to start their Mumbai schedule soon, but the shooting has been delayed due to the level -2 fire.

"The Fire was reported around 4.30 pm at a shop of 1000 sq ft area. No injured persons were reported yet," informed the Mumbai fire brigade.

Reportedly many crew members were present in the studio when the fire broke out, but no casualties have been reported as of now.

Apart from the Luv Ranjan directorial film set, many other grand sets were also created at the Chitrakoot ground and the authority immediately evacuated everyone present at the location.

Ranbir and Shraddha recently returned to Mumbai after they wrapped up the Spain schedule of their romantic comedy film. This marks the actor's first on-screen collaboration.

Apart from them the film also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

Apart from that, the 'Rockstar' actor was recently seen in Yash Raj Film's 'Shamshera' along with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

He will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra Part one: Shiva' alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The film is set to release on September 9, 2022.

Shraddha, on the other hand, has the 'Naagin' trilogy and 'Chaalbaaz in London' in her kitty. (ANI)

