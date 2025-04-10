Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): Matt Bomer, star of the new Hulu sitcom Mid-Century Modern, has spoken out against the notion that he lost the role of Superman due to his sexuality.

As per Deadline, in a since-deleted post on X, Bomer criticized an outlet for referring to his public outing as a "painful turn of events" that cost him the title role.

Also Read | 'Jaat' Movie Review: A Mind-Numbingly Violent and Boring 'Telugu' Potboiler, Incidentally Starring Sunny Deol (LatestLY Exclusive).

"I love my career and wouldn't change a thing about it," Bomer wrote, as quoted by Deadline.

He added, "The conversation we had was about a lack of journalistic integrity, and now you've done the same thing. Please do better." Bomer, who publicly came out in 2012, has previously discussed his audition for the aborted J.J. Abrams script 'Superman: Flyby'.

Also Read | 'Im Mad I Havent F***ed Taylor Swift ... Yet' Ye Aka Kanye West Posts Derogatory Tweet for Taylor Swift on X, Sends Internet Into Meltdown!.

He claimed that he had signed a three-picture contract with the studio and was the director's choice for the role.

When asked if his sexuality was a factor in the studio's reluctance to hire him, Bomer said, "Yeah, that's my understanding. That was a time in the industry when something like that could still really be weaponized against you," as quoted by Deadline.

However, Bomer has moved on from the experience and is now focused on his new role as Jerry Frank in Mid-Century Modern.

Bomer described playing the gay, ex-Mormon flight attendant as "liberating."

"I cannot tell you how liberating it is to play a character without shame," he said to Deadline in an earlier interview.

The role marks a departure from Bomer's previous experiences, and he seems to be embracing the opportunity to play a character that allows him to express himself freely. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)