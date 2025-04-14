Washington [US], April 14 (ANI): Actor and producer Matt Damon is happy taking a break from shooting 'The Odyssey'. He was seen enjoying some time off on a yacht off the coast of Italy and showing off a notably ripped physique roughly two months after Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie released its first image of Damon as the Greek mythical hero Odysseus.

Damon was previously spotted on the film's set on March 25, when he filmed scenes shirtless and showed off his impressive abs on set in Favignana, Italy. His costar Zendaya was also seen in costume and on location that day as the pair filmed scenes for The Odyssey, based on the Ancient Greek epic poem attributed to the poet Homer, reported People.

Also Read | 'Costao' Teaser Out: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Locks Horns With Goa's Most Notorious Smuggler in This OTT Film.

Damon appears alongside Tom Holland, Mia Goth, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal and John Leguizamo.

Holland, 28, was photographed on the movie's set on March 26. He wore a full chest plate and metal armor over his body as he and other crew members stood near what appeared to be an antiquity-style Greek trireme sitting in the water. Holland's appearance on the movie's set came just one day after Damon and Zendaya were last photographed filming on location, as reported by People.

Also Read | 'Sir Jhukaya, Sukun Paya': Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday Offer Prayers at Golden Temple Ahead of 'Kesari 2' Release.

"The Odyssey" follows the Greek champion Odysseus on his tumultuous journey home after the Trojan War. The story was first scribed by the ancient Greek poet Homer over 2,000 years ago and is one of the oldest stories still enjoyed by modern readers.

Nolan penned the script and serves as director and producer. His wife, Emma Thomas, will also produce under the pair's Syncopy banner.

"The Odyssey" marks Nolan and Damon's third collaboration.

Damon has appeared in movies like Drive-Away Dolls, IF, and The Instigators. The Odyssey is set for release in theaters on July 17, 2026, as reported by People. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)