Entertainment News | Matt Damon in Talks to Star in Daniels' New Film After Ryan Gosling Exit

Washington DC [US], May 21 (ANI): Matt Damon is in talks to star in the next feature film from filmmaking duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, popularly known as Daniels, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming project marks Daniels' first feature since their Oscar-winning hit Everything Everywhere All at Once.

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The film, backed by Universal Pictures, has reportedly been in development for nearly three years and is described as a story involving global warming, time travel and a possible superhero angle.

The story is said to unfold across two timelines -- one set in the 1980s and another in the present day -- with teenage protagonists playing a key role in the earlier timeline.

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The report stated that Daniels had initially approached Ryan Gosling for a supporting role as the father of one of the teenage characters. Gosling had reportedly agreed to join the project before later seeking script changes to expand the role, as per the outlet.

However, scheduling constraints and production deadlines linked to a California tax credit reportedly left little room for further rewrites, leading the actor to exit the project.

The filmmakers then moved quickly to secure Damon for the role. Sources cited by The Hollywood Reporter also claimed that Jack Black was briefly considered during the casting process.

Damon already shares a strong association with Universal through the Bourne franchise and is also set to star in The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Production on the untitled Daniels project is expected to begin later this summer in Los Angeles. (ANI)

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