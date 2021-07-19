Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): Hollywood star Matt Damon recently revealed the reason why his 15-year-old daughter, Isabella won't watch 'Good Will Hunting', which led him and co-screenwriter Ben Affleck to the Oscars.

According to E! News, the 50-year-old 'Ocean's Eleven' star while appearing on a news show was asked whether fans still associate him with 'Good Will Hunting'. His response included a surprising reveal about his daughter, whom he shares with his wife Luciana Barroso.

Replying to the question, Matt said, Sure, yeah--fewer and fewer. You know, younger people don't know it as much. You know, my 15-year-old refuses to see it. She doesn't want to see any movies that I'm in that she thinks might be good."

When asked to clarify what he meant, the star offered an example by citing Isabella's take on his poorly received 2017 film 'The Great Wall'.

He said, "She just likes to give me s--t. My daughter said, 'Yeah, remember that movie you did, The Wall?' I said, 'It was called The Great Wall.' She goes, 'Dad there's nothing great about that movie.'" Matt cracked up as he finished recalling this. He summed it up by saying, "She keeps my feet firmly on the ground."

Matt, who was there to promote his new film 'Stillwater', explained that before shooting it, he sat down for a family meeting to be sure everyone approved of him being away from home while he made the movie. The film, which premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, will hit theatres on July 30.

Matt and Luciana share daughters Isabella, Gia, and Stella. Luciana also has an adult daughter, Alexia, from a previous marriage. (ANI)

