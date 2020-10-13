Washington [US], October 13 (ANI): American rapper Machine Gun Kelly has met girlfriend and actor Megan Fox's children.

According to Fox News, Fox and Kelly have taken a major step in their relationship as the rapper born Colson Baker, has reportedly met the 'Transformers' star's children.

The 34-year-old actor Megan shares three children- 8-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodhi, and 4-year-old Journey-- with her estranged husband Brian Austin Green.

Kelly has an 11-year-old daughter named Casie Baker from a former relationship although it's unclear if Fox has met her.

A source told People magazine, "He recently met her kids for the first time. Megan thought it was a natural step since they are getting more serious."

The insider continued: "They are in a committed relationship and it's not just a fling. They are planning a future together."

They added that the couple "spend as much time together as they can."

In May, photos emerged where Fox and Kelly were seen together. Her estranged husband 47-year-old Green, then confirmed he and the 'Jennifer's Body' actor split after 10 years of marriage.

As reported by Fox News, although the couple seems in bliss with their relationship, Fox's estranged husband admitted in an interview with People Magazine in August that he'd "never say never" about the possibility of reconciling with the mother of his kids. (ANI)

