Washington [US], July 3 (ANI): Hollywood star Megan Fox recently revealed that she knew rapper Machine Gun Kelly was her "soul mate" the moment she looked into his eyes for the first time.

According to Fox News, during an interview Fox said, "The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like, 'I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives'." She said that she wasn't expecting to think, "'God, you are my soulmate,' instantly."

Fox had previously referred to Machine Gun Kelly as her "twin flame" in the couple's first interview together. "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said during the appearance on the "Give them LaLa ... With Randall" podcast.

She further added, "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

Fox and Kelly reportedly began seeing each other while the two were filming for 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'. Fox, who was married to actor Brian Austin Green at the time, went on to file for divorce in November.

As per Fox News, the actor is no stranger to relying on her gut feeling. The 'Jennifer's Body' star even told that she sometimes picks acting roles "based on feeling." (ANI)

