Washington DC [US], February 15 (ANI): The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, shared a never-before-seen photo with her husband Prince Harry to celebrate the Valentine's Day, reported People. The couple is celebrating this special occasion by being miles apart from each other.

As per the latest Instagram post of Meghan Markle, the couple is spending the holiday apart as Prince Harry continues to support his Invictus Games in Canada while Meghan returned home to California earlier this week to be with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The monochrome snap shows the couple kissing as they have a meal. While sharing the photo, she wrote,

"Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families. Beyond proud of my husband and what he's created. My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever," she continued. "Thank you for you. As ever, M."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGD0IQdJzpl/?

B-town couples are also celebrating love on this special occasion. Lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat celebrated their first Valentine's Day as a married couple but virtually.

Kriti took to Instagram and shared a screen recording of her heartfelt V-Day video call with her husband Pulkit. In the clip, the couple can be seen making heart hands gesture.

Their adorable long-distance celebration was filled with love, laughter, and heartfelt moments, proving that distance is no match for their bond.

"Long distance wala valentine! #happyvalentinesday #myvalentine #pyaar," she captioned the post. (ANI)

