Los Angeles [US], September 9 (ANI): Meghan Markle made a special appearance at the grand opening of Godmothers bookshop in Summerland, California, to support fellow authors on Saturday, as per People.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, spoke at the event, which took place near her home in Montecito, where she and Prince Harry have lived since 2020.

Meghan looked stunning in a chic navy blue sleeveless tuxedo jumpsuit from Club Monaco. She completed her look with a simple pair of diamond earrings and kept her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

The bookshop opening was star-studded, with guests including Meghan's friend and neighbour Oprah Winfrey, author Shaka Senghor, astrologer Jennifer Freed, and the bookshop's co-founders, Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and Victoria Jackson, according to People.

Although Prince Harry, 39, wasn't present, his memoir Spare was featured in a display at the bookshop, alongside other works by local authors, including Gwyneth Paltrow's It's All Easy and Meghan's own children's book, The Bench.

Meghan's book, The Bench, which she wrote to "depict another side of masculinity--one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness," became a New York Times bestseller in June 2021.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties. They settled in Montecito, a quiet town outside Santa Barbara, and have been enjoying the privacy of their new home.

Meghan is currently busy preparing for the launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. The brand is set to include a variety of products such as tableware, edible treats, and home decor.

According to a source close to People, this new venture "will reflect everything that she loves -- family, cooking, entertaining, and home decor." (ANI)

