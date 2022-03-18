Washington [US], March 18 (ANI): The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will launch her first Spotify podcast this summer.

The highly anticipated new show comes from Archewell Audio (an offshoot of Megan and Prince Harry's foundation) and their exclusive partnership with the audio-streaming platform.

Also Read | Pinkie Roshan Finds Son Hrithik Roshan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad ‘Too Cute’.

An Archewell Audio spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the decision was made following conversations with Spotify executives regarding the streaming service provider's misinformation policies and practices.

The new development confirms that the royals will continue their partnership with the streaming giant.

Also Read | Are Tom Hiddleston and Lady Love Zawe Ashton Engaged? Star Couple Shows Off Diamond Ring in Recent Public Appearance.

The podcast is long overdue. Spotify signed a deal with the royal's production, Archewell Audio, in December 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)