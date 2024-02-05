Los Angeles [US], February 4 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge expressed concern that Travis Kelce could retire from the NFL to spend more time with Taylor Swift, Page Six reported.

Melissa Etheridge shares what 'worries' her about Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's relationship.

"I love that [Swift] loves one of my favourite football players. I think he's an amazing human being and I think they're a great couple," the 'I'm the Only One' hitmaker explained on Max's 'Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?' chat show.

"I'm just worried he's gonna retire early to be with her," she joked with a smile.

"That's the thing I'm worried about."

Etheridge reasoned that could never happen because "all those guys are way too professional, as she is, to let anything be a distraction."

Kelce who is preparing to face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, has already indicated he isn't leaving anytime soon, although admitting he considers retirement "more than anyone could ever imagine."

"I just have no reason to stop playing football. I love it," he told reporters in January ahead of the Chiefs' game against the Miami Dolphins.

"We still have success. Come in with the right mindset, and I just love the challenge it gives me every single day to try to be at my best."

He also reassured his followers that he was determined to capture his third Super Bowl championship.

"You hear the media throughout the year, if we're not having success, maybe throw it out there that I wasn't focused or the team isn't focused on certain things," he explained to reporters last week.

"If you're in this building, you know exactly what's going on."

The star tight end also announced that he will not be attending the Grammys on Sunday with his nominated girlfriend because he needs to stay in Kansas City for practice.

Furthermore, his quarterback and close friend Patrick Mahomes has already lauded him for remaining focused and grounded while dating Time's 2023 Person of the Year.

"He's still Travis Kelce," Mahomes told reporters this January.

"He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they're his best friend. And he's going to be like that in the locker room every single day."

Kelce and Taylor have been dating since last summer and announced their relationship in September 2023. (ANI)

