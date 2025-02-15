Washington [US], February 15 (ANI): Actor Mia Goth, who is known for starring in 'Pearl', 'A Cure For Wellness', 'High Life', and others has joined the cast of Christopher Nolan's latest film, 'The Odyssey'.

The all-star Universal Pictures production is an adaptation of Homer's Greek epic poem and features Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, and Jon Bernthal on the manifest, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"Homer's poem tells of the Greek hero King Odysseus and his tortuous, 10-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. The journey is filled with interruptions and influence from the gods (not to mention a few Cyclopes). The story also involves Odysseus's wife and grown son, who must contend with aggressive suitors who have designs on the throne," as per the outlet.

Although Nolan has not revealed many details, Goth might be portraying a siren, a human-like creature with an enticing voice that seduced seafarers into drowning. In the story, Odysseus ties himself to a mast to withstand the sirens' call. Another option is that Goth is portraying a deity or a statue. Universal made no remark, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Goth last starred in 'MaXXXine', a 2024 American horror film written, directed, produced, and edited by Ti West. It is the third instalment in West's X film series and a direct sequel to X (2022).

Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin and Samantha Morton will be seen as the supporting cast of The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan's adaptation of the epic poem by Homer.

One of the most iconic works of Western literature, Homer's 'The Odyssey' tells the story of Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home following the Trojan War.

Along the way, Odysseus encounters divine forces, mythical creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, and the seductive Sirens.

The narrative explores themes of heroism, loyalty, intelligence, and perseverance in the face of overwhelming odds. It culminates with the hero's long-awaited reunion with his wife, Penelope.

'The Odyssey' is scheduled for release on July 17, 2026. (ANI)

