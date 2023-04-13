Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): Mia Goth, who rose to fame with last year's release 'X and Pearl' has bagged a Marvel project.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Mia has been cast in Marvel studio's 'Blade'.

Also Read | Salman Khan Sweats It Out at Gym in Latest Photo, Calls It 'Love Hating Legs Day' (View Post).

Blade stars Mahershala Ali as the titular half-human, half-vampire who spends his time hunting vampires to avenge his late mother. 'Lovecraft Country' fame director Yann Demange will direct the project. Micheal Starrbury has penned the script.

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, comic book writer Marv Wolfman and artist Gene Colan introduced the world to Blade in 1973's The Tomb of Dracula No. 10 and Wesley Snipes played Blade in a trilogy of films New Line released in the 2000s.

Also Read | A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Motion Poster Out! Game of Thrones Prequel Series in Works at Warner Bros (Watch Video).

The new 'Blade' was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. It is expected to shoot in Atlanta.

Goth is about to commence shooting MaXXXine, which is A24 and filmmaker Ti West's third film in the X series, and then will move on to Blade in June. She recently stole scenes in Brandon Cronenberg's horror feature Infinity Pool. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)