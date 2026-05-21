Entertainment News | Michael Bay to Direct 'Operation Epic Fury' Rescue Movie for Universal

Washington DC [US], May 21 (ANI): Filmmaker Michael Bay is set to direct 'Operation Epic Fury,' a new rescue thriller for Universal Pictures based on the real-life mission to save two American pilots after their fighter jet was shot down during the United States' attack on Iran, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project is based on journalist and author Mitchell Zuckoff's forthcoming book on the mission, which will be published by HarperCollins in 2027.

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The story revolves around the dramatic rescue operation carried out in April after an American F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft was struck down during the military offensive. Bay will also produce the film alongside producers Erwin Stoff and Scott Gardenhour.

This marks Bay's second collaboration with Zuckoff following the 2016 war drama 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, which was also adapted from the writer's work, as per the outlet.

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Bay is widely known for his large-scale action spectacles and long association with the U.S. military on projects including The Rock, Armageddon, Pearl Harbor and the Transformers franchise.

The filmmaker's movies have grossed more than USD 10 billion at the global box office. Bay was last seen directing the 2022 action thriller Ambulance starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Apart from directing, Bay remains active as a producer through his company Platinum Dunes, backing successful franchises such as A Quiet Place and The Purge, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

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