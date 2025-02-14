Washington DC [US], February 14 (ANI): Tilda Swinton who is known for films like 'Michael Clayton', 'The Deep End', and 'Vanilla Sky', among others, said that she is going to take a break from acting and won't be shooting a film for the rest of this year, reported Deadline.

After receiving a Golden Bear award for lifetime achievement at the 75th Berlin Film Festival on Thursday, the actress expressed her need to take a break from the film industry for a while to focus on something which she has been looking forward to for 15 years.

"I need a break, and I'm going to have one. We all know filmmaking is a merciless mistress and I have been under the lash for a while. When I go home to Scotland on Monday, I am entering something that I have been looking forward to for 15 years, which is a period of my life when I do something different. I can't quite say what it is, but I can say I'm not shooting a film for the rest of this year." said Swinton as quoted by Deadline.

She also added that she needs time to develop several projects, some of which are for cinema while others are not. As per Deadline, Swinton also noted that since the pandemic, the pressure on actors and actresses in indie filmmaking has increased due to finance.

"Things have got a little crazy. In the olden days -- 'BC', before Covid -- people used to say, 'We think we've got the money to make an independent film,' and we would just say, 'Can we just hold another nine months to develop something?' and people would very often say, 'okay,'"

Swinton continued, "Since Covid, that has been, 'No, the money is here now and have to do it.' That feeling of smash and grab, and the insecurity about finance, has been really strenuous for us all. I need a break, so I am going to have one." said Swinton.

Meanwhile, the actress has been enjoying critical acclaim for her role in Pedro Almodovar's The Room Next Door (2024), the Spanish director's English-language feature debut, in which she stars alongside Julianne Moore. (ANI)

