Entertainment News | Michael J Fox to Lend His Voice in Animated Feature Film 'Dragoons'

Los Angeles [US], June 15 (ANI): Michael J Fox has come on board to voice lead character Dougie in the upcoming CG animated feature film 'Dragoons' from Icon Creative Studios.

Per the official description, Dougie is "an overlooked, ordinary worker at WizCorp -- that is, until a freak accident awakens something extraordinary within his new apprentice Dart. Transformed into a mighty dragon, Dougie and Dart uncover an impossible truth: their kind were once legendary rulers of the skies, until the ruthless wizard-CEO Hex shrank them, erased their memories, and stole their power to build his empire. With this new truth in front of their eyes, and in their hearts, Dougie and Dart must find the courage to rise, awaken their kind, and prove that even the smallest spark can light up the sky."

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Excited for the film, Fox, as per Variety, said, "Dougie and Dart's story is one I understand deeply, the idea that something immense can be sleeping inside you, just waiting for the right moment to be set free. This a film for anyone who has ever felt overlooked, underestimated, or forgotten. I'm honored to help bring Dougie to life."

"Dragoons" is the latest original animated feature from ICON Creative Studio, whose production slate also includes "Charlie the Wonderdog," starring Owen Wilson with original music by Bryan Adams. ICON has service partnerships spanning Disney, Netflix, Apple TV+, Skydance, Warner Bros., Paramount, and Sony. (ANI)

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