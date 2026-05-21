Entertainment News | 'Michael Jackson: The Verdict' Trailer Explores Pop Star's Court Trial; Docuseries to Be out on June 3

Washington DC [US], May 21 (ANI): A new three-part Netflix series about the 2005 Michael Jackson trial, 'Michael Jackson: The Verdict', is set to premiere on June 3. The makers have released the trailer for the series.

According to Variety, the docuseries will cover the pop icon's 2003 charges of child molestation, the resulting trial and the media circus that revolved around the courtroom proceedings. The project will feature key individuals who were in the courtroom, including jurors, witnesses, accusers and defenders.

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The series explores the case against Jackson from both the prosecution and defence sides. Though Jackson was acquitted on all counts, interest in the iconic singer and his legal battles has continued long after his 2009 death.

The streaming platform shared the trailer on its YouTube handle.

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcp-j0StBR0

Directed by Nick Green, the documentary is executive produced by Fiona Stourton. The filmmakers told Netflix's Tudum that it "felt like the right time to revisit the trial and its lingering questions" and they "approached it as a historical account, presenting the facts as they unfolded in court."

"It has been 20 years since the trial of Michael Jackson in which he was found not guilty. Yet, to this day, controversy still rages," the filmmakers told Tudum as quoted by Variety.

"No cameras were allowed in court, and so the public's view of the facts at the time were filtered by commentators and presented piecemeal. It was time to take a forensic look at the trial as a whole," added the filmmakers as quoted by Variety.

The filmmakers also interviewed media figures who were covering the trial. "The aim was to take the audience inside the proceedings and only speak to eyewitnesses who played a part in those events," the filmmakers said as quoted by the outlet.

'Michael Jackson: The Verdict' is created by showrunner David Herman, who also executive produces alongside Stourton and James Goldston. The series is produced by Candle True Stories. (ANI)

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