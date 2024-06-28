Washington [US], June 28 (ANI): When Michael Jackson tragically passed away on June 25, 2009, he left behind a legacy that transcended music, but also a staggering financial burden.

Recent court documents filed in Los Angeles and obtained by Deadline have revealed that, at the time of his death, Jackson was grappling with debts exceeding USD 500 million.

The King of Pop, known for his groundbreaking music and iconic performances, was in the midst of preparing for his ambitious 'This Is It' residency at London's 02 Arena, slated from July 2009 to March 2010.

However, his financial situation was dire, as highlighted in the court filings.

According to the documents obtained by Deadline, Jackson's assets were encumbered with debts and creditors' claims, some of which carried exorbitant interest rates and were in default.

His estate faced significant challenges immediately after his passing, especially with the financial liabilities tied to the cancelled London tour falling squarely on it.

Certified public accountant William R Ackerman, testifying on behalf of AEG Live in a wrongful-death trial in 2013, shed light on Jackson's spending habits, which included generous donations to charity, extravagant gifts, extensive travel, and investments in art and furniture.

Ackerman noted, "He spent a lot of money on jewellery. He was tapped out."

In the years following Jackson's death, his estate navigated through a complex web of litigation and creditor claims.

Executors of the estate, in a filing from March 2024, disclosed that it was on the verge of bankruptcy initially but has since rebounded dramatically.

Through strategic renegotiations of debt, asset sales, and resolving numerous legal disputes worldwide, the estate's value now stands at over USD 2 billion.

The filing detailed how estate executors successfully renegotiated financing arrangements at reduced interest rates, preventing the loss of assets secured by Jackson's valuable music catalogue and properties.

This restructuring not only cleared the estate's debts but also solidified MJJ Productions as a significant entity in the music industry.

Despite these achievements, challenges persist for the estate, including ongoing business, tax, and legal matters that require continued attention and management.

A significant milestone noted in the filing obtained by Deadline is a pending decision following a 2021 court victory over the IRS, which could further stabilise the estate's financial standing. (ANI)

