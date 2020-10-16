New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Writer and former first lady of the US Michelle Obama has launched a new online challenge #VotingSquad aimed at urging more people to vote in the forthcoming US presidential elections.

Obama took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and launched the challenge urging people to "text three people" who might not vote and ask them to vote.

Also Read | Lonely Video Song Out: Justin Bieber Sheds Light On His Vulnerable Childhood and Fans Are In Tears!.

"Making sure our friends and family have a plan to vote will make all the difference in this election. So, here's my challenge to you: text three people in your life today who might not vote and ask them to join your #VotingSquad and make a plan to vote together," she wrote in the caption.

She went on to state that she has also tagged some of her friends asking them to vote.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran Birthday Special: 7 Movies Where the Dashing Malayalam Star Impressed Us in Shades of Grey!.

The 'Becoming' author also urged people to share a photo with their squad challenging three friends to share their plan to vote.

"I've tagged a couple of folks who I'm challenging to create their #VotingSquad. I want to see your squad! Post a photo with your squad and challenge three friends to share their plan to vote," she wrote.

Michelle asked people to join the initiative at "weall.vote/votingsquad". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)