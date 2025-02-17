London [UK], February 17 (ANI): Mikey Madison must be on cloud nine as she scored Best Actress Award at the 78th edition of BAFTA.

Her intriguing performance in 'Anora' impressed the jury and they selected Mikey as Best Actress.

Also Read | BAFTA Awards 2025 Winners: 'Conclave' Wins Best Film; Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldana Grab Acting Honours at 78th British Academy Film Awards - See Full List.

In the Neon film, Madison plays a sex worker from Brooklyn who meets and impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch. She beat others including Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo, and Saoirse Ronan to the acting prize, as per Deadline.

During her acceptance speech, she paid a heartfelt tribute to sex workers.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 17: Michael Jordan, Ed Sheeran, K. Chandrashekar Rao and Paris Hilton - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on February 17.

As per Deadline, she said: "I do want to just take a moment to recognize the sex worker community. I just want to say that I see you. You deserve respect and human decency. I will always be a friend and ally."

She thanked her mom, calling her "my favorite screen partner" for driving her to auditions and helping her run lines. Madison added: "To my fellow nominees, I'm just so in awe of all of you. You just gave beautiful performances. And really, the highlight of all of this has just been getting to know all of you."

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards took place at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London. David Tennant hosted for the second consecutive year.

Mikey was up against some stiff competition for the award. She beat out Cynthia Erivo in Wicked, Marianne Jean-Baptiste in Hard Truths, Saoirse Ronan in The Outrun, Demi Moore in The Substance, and the controversial Karla Sofia Gascon in Emilia Perez. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)