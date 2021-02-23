Washington [US], February 23 (ANI): American actor Mila Kunis is all set to treat her fans with an upcoming outing. The star is set to feature in 'Luckiest Girl Alive', the Netflix film adaptation of the best-selling novel.

As per Variety, Kunis will star as Ani FaNell in the forthcoming film, which is based on Jessica Knoll's 2015 New York Times best-selling thriller.

The novel follows the life of a New York magazine editor whose "meticulously crafted life" is upended when a crime documentary forces her to relive the shocking truths of a devastating incident from her teenage years.

In addition to starring in the film, Kunis will also bankroll the project under her Orchard Farm Productions banner. The film is being shepherded by producers Bruna Papandrea and Jeanne Snow for Made Up Stories and Erik Feig and Lucy Kitada for Picturestart, the latter of which will oversee the production.

Papandrea and Feig have been attached to produce 'Luckiest Girl Alive' since they acquired the rights to Knoll's then-unpublished novel in 2015.

Knoll will adapt the screenplay and will serve as an executive producer for the film, directed by Mike Barker. Orchard Farm Productions's Lisa Sterbakov, Picturestart's Shayne Fiske Goldner and Made Up Stories's Steve Hutensky are also serving as executive producers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)