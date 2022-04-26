Washington [US], April 26 (ANI): American singer Miley Cyrus, on Monday, announced the release date of her album's deluxe version, where she is adding six new bonus tracks.

The six bonus tracks include 'WTF Do I Know,' a mash-up of 'Mother's Daughter' and 'Boys Don't Cry' featuring Anitta, a second version of the unreleased track 'You,' 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,' Plastic Hearts highlight 'Angels Like You' and single 'Fly on the Wall.'

The album to be released on Friday the 29th is likely to include the tracks from her latest performance at Lollapalooza Brazil, where she was joined by Anitta for their surprise duet, where she also dedicated 'Angels Like You' to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

As per reported by Billboard, Miley's album 'Attention', originally released on April 1, serves as a career-spanning set for the former Disney star's first-ever live offering, including everything from 'Party in the U.S.A.,' 'The Climb' and 'See You Again' to 'We Can't Stop' (mashed up with Pixies' 'Where Is My Mind?'), 'Midnight Sky' and a thrilling cover of Blondie's 'Heart of Glass.' Not even 2015's oddball Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz was left off the tracklist, with album opener 'Dooo It!' making the cut. (ANI)

