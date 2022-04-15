Washington [US], April 15 (ANI): Pop star Miley Cyrus has confirmed her relationship with Maxx Morando.

The couple was seen making out on Thursday while standing on a sidewalk in West Hollywood in photos obtained by E! News.

Also Read | Lock Upp: Ekta Kapoor to Celebrate Five Years of ALTBalaji With Tusshar Kapoor and Divya Agarwal.

Cyrus, 29 could be seen wrapping her arms around Morando, 23 as they passionately kissed.

The duo first sparked romance rumours in November 2021 when they were seen getting cosy at Gucci's Love Parade runway show.

Also Read | Pippa: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur Wrap Up the Shoot of Their Upcoming War Drama.

Morando also attended 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami, which she co-hosted with Pete Davidson on NBC, in a show of support.

Miley was earlier married to Liam Hemsworth from 2018 to 2020 and last publicly dated Cody Simpson. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)