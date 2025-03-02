Washington [US], March 2 (ANI): Post criticism on her new blonde hair, actress Millie Bobby Brown has now proudly shown her make-up free face.

She recently said that she is still "figuring out" how to take care of her skin in the best possible ways, reported Page Six.

Also Read | Who Is Inka Williams? Channing Tatum's Model Girlfriend Spotted Publicly With Actor at Pre-Oscars 2025 Party (See Pics).

"Hey guys it's Mills here, I don't know if you can see but my break out is pretty bad right now," she said in the clip she posted without any filters, as per the outlet.

"I'm 21 years old, I'm still figuring out what my skin likes and what it doesn't," reported Page Six.

Also Read | BRIT Awards 2025 Winners: Charli XCX Bags Song of the Year; Chappell Roan Takes Home Two Trophies - See Full List.

Many of her fans praised the actress for being candid and

Brown's makeup-free reveal comes after people questioned her looks earlier in the week.

Millie Bobby Brown, known for playing Eleven in the science fiction series 'Stranger Things', has responded to the recent criticism that her new blonde hair has made her look significantly older than her 21 years.

Sharing a screenshot of an article with the headline, "No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks," the 'Stranger Things' star wrote beneath, "thank you."

Her reaction came after comments and criticism on social media about her appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix film, 'The Electric State', as per the outlet.

After she posted pictures from the event on her Instagram handle, she received comments like, "Why this makeup and this blonde hair? You're so cute in your natural version! In the actual pic you're a 40 year old woman," and "She looks 45 pretending to be 22."

'Stranger Things' has become a cultural phenomenon since its debut, and the final chapter promises to provide fans with an emotional and powerful conclusion to the beloved story. The final season of 'Stranger Things' is expected to arrive later this year on Netflix. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)