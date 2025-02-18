Los Angeles [US], February 18 (ANI): Mindy Kaling's next project is a comedy series titled 'Not Safe for Work'.

Hulu has placed a series order for Not Safe for Work, a comedy about young professionals in New York. The show went into development at the Disney-owned streamer in April 2024 (it was called Murray Hill at the time) with a script-to-series commitment, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | Radhika Apte Shares First Post After Sparking Controversy for Pumping Breast Milk and Holding Champagne Glass at 2025 BAFTAs.

Created by Kaling, Not Safe for Work will follow "five work-obsessed twenty-somethings striving for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness in Manhattan's most glamorous neighbourhood, Murray Hill," per the show's logline.

Casting hasn't been announced yet.

Also Read | ‘It’s an Honour To Represent Justin’ Justin Baldoni’s Attorney Bryan Freedman Has This To Say Amid Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s SNL 50 Appearance (Watch Video).

Warner Bros. Television, where Kaling has an overall deal, is producing Not Safe for Work. Kaling is writing and executive producing with her long-time collaborator Charlie Grandy (The Mindy Project, The Sex Lives of College Girls), who will be the showrunner, and Howard Klein of 3 Arts Entertainment. Grandy also has an overall deal at WBTV.

The series will join a roster of comedies at Hulu that includes Only Murders in the Building, Futurama, the forthcoming Deli Boys, Chad Powers, Mid-Century Modern and King of the Hill revival. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)