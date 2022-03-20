Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Having a bedtime skincare routine is encouraged to help your skin repair and rejuvenate while you sleep.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor has hopped on the bandwagon, sharing her nighttime beauty routine on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira posted a clip, in which she can be seen in her pyjamas, ready to go to bed.

She shared the items at her nightstand which include ghee to be rubbed under the feet, cold-pressed sesame oil for knees and elbows, hand cream, lip balm, Gua Sha for lymphatic drainage and finally using a silk scrunchie to tie the hair.

In the caption, she explained, "What's on my Nightstand. Here are all the things I like to do before I get into bed. Pampering each and every part and nourishing it before the body works it's magic to repair and replenish."

She also shared her favourite part of the entire routine.

"My favourite? Ghee on my feet. You'll thank me after you've slept like a baby. I like to do it when I know I need to be up early to catch a flight or when I'm sleeping late. Watch, unwind, reset. Goodnight," she signed off.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbSY_h-pwza/

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. The couple welcomed daughter Mira in 2016 and son Zain in 2018. (ANI)

