Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Mira Rajput is busy creating memories with her loved ones and has been making the most of what's left of 2023 by savouring her favourite foods with her family and friends. She shared pictures of the fun moments with her husband, Shahid Kapoor and her near and dear ones.

Mira took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures with Shahid and her close ones. The photo album started with a lovely selfie she took with her friend Priya Tulshan and some other people. Next up is a group shot with her husband, Shahid and other happy people in the room.

Also Read | Main Atal Hoon: Pankaj Tripathi Shares One Quality of Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee That Resonates with Him!.

A selfie with her mother-in-law, Neelima Azeem and brother-in-law, actor Ishaan Khatter, came next. Additionally, she posted some enticing pictures of delicious cuisine that she had throughout December.

Along with the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "Decembering.. basically food, family and food with family"

Also Read | Karishma Sharma Birthday: Check Out Her Fashionable Instagram Pics!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1HwBPxNtBv/?hl=en&img_index=1

Mira keeps treating her fans with adorable pictures of her daughter and husband. A month ago, Mira and Shahid met with their "teenage crush" football icon David Beckham.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid dropped pictures from last night's bash hosted by actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja.

Shahid looked dapper in a denim shirt that he paired with white pants, while his wife Mira dressed in a beautiful pink mini dress.

David wore a black outfit for the party.https://www.instagram.com/p/CzsuxjKrNxU/

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "When me and the wife both met our teenage crush@davidbeckham."As soon as the photos were uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Hottest couple in the house."

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)