Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): Mira Rajput, on Thursday, dropped an inside picture of her birthday bash with Shahid Kapoor on social media.

Mira took to Instagram to share her picture where she can be seen striking a dance pose and flashes her big smile with Shahid.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle Birthday: 5 Indie-pop Songs Of The Singer That Have A Permanent Place In Our Nostalgia Playlist.

Along with the photo, she penned a heartfelt note that read, "I had the time of my life, and I've never felt this way before. The love of my life @shahidkapoor, thank you for the best memories! It was a night to remember. I'm one lucky girl. All my friends who came down, you mean the world to me and you know who you are. And thank you all for the wishes, I am so overwhelmed with your love and warmth. #anotherturnaroundthesun #28."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiP5tpApEdB/

Also Read | Meet – Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet Spoiler Update: Barfi Devi Plans Meet Ahlawat's Wedding With Neelam As She Gets Pregnant!.

Mira donned a black dress while Shahid was seen twinning with his wife in a black shirt and white pants.

To make Mira's birthday special, Shahid also shared a candid photo with Mira and penned a note that read, "Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life's ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiM1trtLqB8/

The photo is from the couple's meet-up with Mira's family on the latter's parents' 40th anniversary.

Mira and Shahid had an arranged marriage. They tied the knot in 2015. They are also parents to daughter Misha and Zain, who was born in 2016 and 2018 respectively. (ANI)

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's 'Jersey' with Mrunal Thakur. He has some interesting projects lined up. Shahid will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film 'Bloody Daddy'. Along with this, he will be soon making his grand OTT debut with Raj and DK's upcoming web series 'Farzi' along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)