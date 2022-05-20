New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Mithila Palkar and Jaaved Jaaferi will be seen sharing screen space with Bangladesh's Siam Ahmed in 'In the Ring'.

Set in the female Muslim boxing community of Khidderpore, Kolkata, India, the film is a psychological thriller about Shama, a 17-year-old boxer who exchanges places with her double to fight in the national championship when she is framed in her aunt's murder, Variety reported.

Razia Shabnam, one of the first Indian women to become an international boxing referee and coach, is also a part of the project.

The Hindi-language film will be directed by US-based filmmaker Alka Raghuram, who previously directed the acclaimed documentary 'Burqa Boxers' about Muslim women boxers in Kolkata. (ANI)

