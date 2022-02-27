Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Singer Neeti Mohan and her sisters, Shakti and Mukti Mohan revealed the first look of their upcoming music video, titled 'Naari', on Sunday.

The song is their first collaboration; post the launch of Neeti's special venture 'Surneeti'.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the sisters wrote, 'Unveiling the first look of "Naari"'.

The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages for the talented sisters.

Tahira Kashyap Khurranna added a fiery comment, which read "Oh my good lord!!"

Other congratulatory messages were from singer Shalmali Kholgade and Sugandha Mishra, among others.

The song has been directed and choreographed by Shakti Mohan and crooned in the voice of Neeti. Shloke Lal has penned the lyrics while the music has been given by Abhijit Vaghani.

Sai Shinde, who recently came out as a transwoman, has designed the costumes for the musical number.

Earlier, Neeti had taken to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful monochromatic picture of the three of them and announced that the proceedings from their upcoming song, 'Naari', will be donated towards the welfare of women and children.

Her post read, "All for Women. As we take our first step towards the launch of Surneeti we dedicate our new song to celebrate the spirit of womanhood. A tribute to all the beautiful women out there! All the proceedings from our song will be donated towards welfare of Women & Children. Stay tuned. Thank you for all your love and blessings"

The singer recently launched her venture, 'Surneeti'.

The singer had recently welcomed a baby boy with her husband Nihaar Pandya in 2021. (ANI)

