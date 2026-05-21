Entertainment News | Mohanlal Starrer 'Drishyam' Set for First-ever Indonesian Adaptation

Los Angeles [US], May 21 (ANI): The Indonesian-language adaptation of Mohanlal starrer Malayalam thriller 'Drishyam' is all set to hit theatres on August 20.

The update comes at a time when the third 'Drishyam' instalment has opened in theatres in South India on Thursday.

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The Malayalam thriller has already been successfully adapted into four other Indian languages-- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada; and had also earlier crossed international markets with a Sinhala (Sri Lanka)and a Chinese version.

According to Variety, real-life couple Vino G Bastian and Marsha Timothy will be seen as on-screen rivals in the film, which is officially titled 'Ayah, Aku Mau Cerita'... (Dad, I Want to Tell You).

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Bastian will be seen in the role of a protective father who gets caught in a high-stakes struggle to shield his family, while Timothy will take on the role of the police officer relentlessly pursuing him.

Written and directed by Danial Rifki, the film marks the first Indonesian adaptation of a Malayalam-language film.

Others in the cast are Niken Anjani, Ziva Magnolya, Gunawan, and Pritt Timothy.

Speaking about the film, Falcon Pictures producer Frederica shared, "We are thrilled to bring this iconic story to life with Danial Rifki at the helm. His experience in masterfully adapting Oriol Paulo's work proves he understands the intricate mechanics of a world-class thriller. Pitting Vino G Bastian against Marsha Timothy as protagonist and antagonist adds a layer of emotional and cinematic tension that is truly unprecedented in our industry," as quoted by Variety.

On the other hand, 'Drishyam' producer Antony Perumbavoor added, "We are happy to announce that 'Drishyam' has become the first Malayalam movie to be remade into the Indonesian language. Falcon Pictures in Jakarta is presenting the film in Indonesia. Already, 'Drishyam' has been remade in four Indian languages and two foreign languages. As Mohanlal Sir starring and directed by dear friend Jeethu Joseph, 'Drishyam' crosses the boundaries of language and country, I share the joy and pride of making this film with each of you at this moment."

Coming to 'Drishyam', the original Malayalam film has been written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, featuring Mohanlal in the lead.

The franchise follows the story of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing. The first film was released in 2013, while the second part came out in 2021. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)