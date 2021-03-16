New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): The makers of the upcoming high-octane thriller 'Flight' starring actor Mohit Chadda on Tuesday announced its new release date. The movie will now hit the big screens on April 2, 2021.

Stirring up the movie buffs' excitement with the earlier-released trailer of the film, the makers of 'Flight' announced the new release date for the movie. Instead of its earlier slated March 19 release, the film will now come out on April 2, replacing Rohit Shetty's much-awaited movie 'Sooryavanshi' which was scheduled to release on this date earlier.

Coincidentally, the trailer of 'Flight' was launched on the same date as that of 'Sooryavanshi', but with a year's difference in between.

Talking about postponing the film's release date, Mohit shared, "Considering the overwhelming response we received for the trailer, we discussed with our team and came to a conclusion to shift the release date of Flight to a long weekend. We want the audience to have the time of their lives when they go back to theatres to watch our film and what better time than to release it during the beginning and of next month?"

He then spoke about the love that the movie's trailer received and said, "It has been a great experience so far. Our entire team was ecstatic when Mr Amitabh Bachchan sent his best wishes for the trailer. It was such an honour since we have grown up idolizing him."

"We wanted to reciprocate the same love from our fans by releasing Flight on a long weekend for them to enjoy. It would give them a chance to divulge in entertainment and relax from a stressful year while enjoying our movie on the big screen," concluded Mohit.

A Crazy Boyz Entertainment production, K.Chadda's 'Flight' has been directed by debutant director Suraj Joshi. Apart from Mohit, the film also stars Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Viveck Vaswani, Shibani Bedi in pivotal roles. (ANI)

