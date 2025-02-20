Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 20 (ANI): 'Drishyam' franchise is expanding! Yes, you read it right. Veteran actor Mohanlal is all set to reprise his role of George Kutty.

On Thursday, Mohanlal took to X and shared that 'Drishyam 3' is in works.

"The Past Never Stays Silent Drishyam 3 Confirmed! #Drishyam3," he wrote on X, adding a picture with director Jeethu Joseph and producer Antony Perumbavoor

As soon as Mohanlal dropped the news, fans chimed in the comment section and expressed their excitement.

"Wow...super excited," a social media user commented.

"Yaaay.... one of the best franchises," another one wrote.

Drishyam chronicles the struggle of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police gets killed. The first part was released in 2013, while the second part came out in 2021.

The success of Drishyam led to its remake in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. In Hindi, Ajay Devgn headlined the franchise. (ANI)

