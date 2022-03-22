Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): Alex Pina, the creator of the popular Spanish-language Netflix series 'Money Heist', has renewed his partnership with the streaming giant and will continue developing engaging content for viewers.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the deal will include Pina's new series inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Godfather: Salman Khan Wraps Up Shoot for Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi's Next.

The yet-to-be-titled series will be set in a luxury underground bunker, where the country's 1 per cent retreat to escape catastrophe on the surface.

Pina said the inspiration for the show came from a Spanish newspaper article published on October 9, 2021, about rich Spaniards purchasing bunkers in the wake of the pandemic.

Also Read | Oscars 2022 Best Picture Nominees: The Power of the Dog, Dune, CODA, West Side Story, King Richard - Which Film Should Win at 94th Academy Awards? Vote Now!.

Pina said, "Some of the new shelters that were being built were luxury homes in the subsoil. Up to 15 floors down, with exclusive services, such as cinema, pool, spa, gym and common gardens, with water and food to survive more than five years. An underground community for 75 people. And then we thought about what life would be like there. Social, family and romantic relationships, in an underground shelter to which they had hastily and exclusively fled."

Apart from the pandemic-inspired series, Pina is also working on the 'Money Heist' spin-off 'Berlin', a prequel focused on the back-story of the character played by Pedro Alonso in the original series. 'Berlin' is set to premiere on Netflix in 2023.

'Money Heist' was one of the steamer's biggest international successes, an impressive feat for a Spanish-language show. The Netflix series revolved around a gang of criminals who would rob Spain's most important financial institutions under the direction of their mysterious ring leader known as the Professor (Alvaro Morte).

Netflix has also greenlit a Korean version of 'Money Heist', with 'Squid Game' star Park Hae-soo set to play the Berlin role. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)