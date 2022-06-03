Washington [US], June 3 (ANI): 'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area', a spinoff of Netflix's hugely popular Spanish series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), releases its official teaser on Thursday, ahead of its June 24 release date.

According to Deadline, the original crime thriller, written by Alex Pina, lasted five seasons and followed a bunch of criminals who carried out a series of heists.

The Korean version, executive produced by Pina, is set against the backdrop of North and South Korea's reunification and focuses on The Professor (Yoo Ji-tae), who approaches Tokyo (Jun Jong-seo) with a plot to steal 4 trillion won from the Korea Unified Mint.

The series is directed by Kim Hong-sun and written by Ryu Yong-jae, Kim Hwan-chae, and Choe Sung-jun, and was initially announced in November 2020.

Park Hae-Soo, one of the stars of Netflix's Squid Game, plays Berlin in the series. 'Squid Game', which is also in Korean, is Netflix's most-watched series of all time; Money Heist's final three seasons occupy three of the top five slots on that list.

This isn't Netflix's only Money Heist project in the pipeline. In November, the streaming service authorised a spinoff of the original Spanish series focused on the popular character Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso as Andres de Fonollosa. The programme will premiere in 2023, as reported by Deadline. (ANI)

