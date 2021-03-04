Jaipur, Mar 4 (PTI) The lead cast of upcoming web series 'The Married Woman', an urban relationship drama, visited the Albert Hall Museum, one of the oldest such facility in the state, as part of promotional activities for the show.

Actresses Monica Dogra and Ridhi Dogra showcased their solidarity and support to the LGBTQ community by holding a rainbow flag or also known as the LGBT pride flag and clicked pictures.

Directed by Sahir Raza, 'The Married Woman' is an urban relationship drama about women and their conditioning levied by society and her search to find herself. It will stream on ALTBalaji on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8.

