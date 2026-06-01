Entertainment News | Morgan Wallen Flips Piano Onstage After Technical Glitch During Denver Concert

Los Angeles [US], June 1 (ANI): Country music star Morgan Wallen found himself at the centre of social media buzz after a video showed him pushing over a piano onstage following a technical issue during a concert in Denver, Colorado, according to E! News.

The incident occurred during the May 29 stop of Wallen's "Still The Problem" tour at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

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Videos circulating online showed the singer wrapping up an acoustic performance of his hit song "Sand in my Boots" before appearing frustrated by a malfunction involving a piano onstage. Moments later, Wallen pushed the instrument over, causing it to crash onto the stage floor and break apart.

The dramatic moment prompted mixed reactions from the audience, with fans heard gasping and cheering as the piano shattered on impact, according to E! News.

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The clips quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking a debate among fans and critics over the singer's actions.

"Maturity at its best," one social media user commented on a TikTok video shared by Country Central, while another sarcastically wrote, "What class!"

Others, however, came to the singer's defence.

"Rockstars have been doing this for decades with their guitars," one fan noted, suggesting the reaction was part of a long-standing tradition of stage theatrics.

Another user added, "Leave this man alone. Lmao."

The incident is not the first time Wallen's actions have generated headlines.

Last year, the singer drew attention after making an unusually quick exit from the stage during the closing moments of his appearance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. The move sparked speculation online, with some suggesting there had been tension behind the scenes.

However, Wallen later dismissed those rumours during an appearance on "Sundae Conversations with Caleb Pressley" in May 2025.

"No, no, I was just ready to go home," Wallen said when asked about the incident. "I'd been there all week," according to E! News.

The singer clarified that there was no bad blood with the show's cast or crew and that his departure was simply a matter of wanting to leave after a long week.

Wallen, known for hits including "Thought You Should Know," "Cowgirls", and "Sand in my Boots," is currently touring across the United States as part of his "Still The Problem" tour, according to E! News. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)