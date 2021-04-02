Washington [US], April 2 (ANI): Hollywood star Emma Stone, who welcomed her first child with husband Dave McCary in March, said that motherhood has been an incredible experience.

A source told E! News that the 'La La Land' actor is "thoroughly enjoying" her time with her little one.

The insider close to Emma explained, "Being pregnant and experiencing motherhood has been an incredible experience that she has loved. She could not wait to meet the baby and it has been everything and more. They are thoroughly enjoying down time at home and just being with the baby. They are adjusting well to being a family of three."

Although the Oscar winner is best known for her roles in films like 'Easy A' and the upcoming 'Cruella', the actor "wanted to be a mom for a long time and she is a natural."

The source continued, "Dave is a great guy and she feels so lucky that she met him and that they get to do this together. He is a great dad, very hands on and helping every step of the way."

As per E! News, Emma, and Dave wed in a private ceremony last year. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in December 2019 with a photo of Emma rocking a gorgeous pearl engagement ring from designer Catbird. (ANI)

