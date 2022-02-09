Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): A bowl of hot maggie is all you need when you are on the top of a hill, and actor Mouni Roy is making sure to give a treat to her taste buds while vacationing with husband Suraj Nambiar in Kashmir.

On Wednesday, Mouni took to Instagram and dropped a string of images from her honeymoon amid snow-capped mountains. She also dropped a picture of a bowl filled with delicious maggie.

"Nonstop snowing, Also on the mountains... Maggie Maggie Maggie," she captioned the post.

Mouni's honeymoon pictures have garnered several comments from the social media users.

"I love pahado ki maggie," a netizen commented.

"Maggie tastes better when you are surrounded by hills," another one wrote.

For the unversed, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 in Goa. Their wedding affair was attended by several members from the film industry including Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif and Arjun Bijlani among others. (ANI)

