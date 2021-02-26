Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) Debutant director Pragabhal says his affinity towards off-road mud racing motivated him to make his upcoming multi-lingual film "Muddy".

Touted as India's first off-road mud race movie, the film is backed by Prema Krishnadas under the banner of PK7 Creations.

The teaser of "Muddy" was released by actor Arjun Kapoor on Friday and the makers are planning to release the movie in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages across the country this summer.

Pragabhal said he researched for five years to write the film and the lead stars of the film-- Yuvan, Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Suresh and Amit Sivadas Nair -- trained for over two years to learn the sport.

"As this concept is new to Indian cinema, I didn't have any references for making this movie. It's the result of my five-year research. I've trained main actors for more than two years to get them real-time experience in mud racing," the director said in a statement.

He said the stunts and mud racing were performed by the lead actors without any body doubles.

"I've used modified vehicles to get real mud race ambience."

The film also features Harish Peradi, I M Vijayan and Renji Panicker in pivotal roles.

