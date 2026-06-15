Entertainment News | Mukesh Ambani Offers Prayers at Badrinath, Kedarnath Temples

Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Monday visited the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples.

He arrived for darshan in a traditional outfit and greeted people with folded hands. In the visuals, Ambani was seen offering prayers and performing rituals.

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Badarinath is one of the holy shrines for Vaishnavites among the 108 'divya desams,' the incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Badrinath town is also part of the Panch Badri temples, which include Yog Dhyan Badri, Bhavishya Badri, Adi Badri, and Vriddha Badri, along with the Badrinath temple. According to Hindu Tradition, Badrinath, often called Badri Vishal, was re-established by Adi Shankaracharya to revive the lost prestige of Hinduism and to unite the nation in one bond.

On Friday, he offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala along with his son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. On the occasion, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wore the traditional attire, which is necessary to worship at the Tirumala temple.Last month, Mukesh Ambani, along with Anant Ambani, visited the Art of Living Foundation International Centre in Bengaluru as part of the foundation's 45th anniversary celebrations. The duo sought blessings from spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and spent time at the campus.(ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)