Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 25 (ANI): Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple on Tuesday.

He attended the opening ceremony of Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati, Assam.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 18' Fame Influencer Digvijay Rathee REACTS After Ex-Girlfriend Unnati Tomar Accidentally Leaks His Phone Number, Says 'Personal Boundaries Weren't Respected'.

While speaking at the summit, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "visionary leadership" and said, "It is an honour to be speaking again at the Advantage Assam Summit. Before I begin my address, I want to sincerely pray to Maa Kamakhya, the Goddess of energy and creation, not only to bless all in Assam but to bless all of India. PM Narendra Modi ji, the title of this Summit is Advantage Assam, but the greatest advantage for every Assamese and every Indian is that we are blessed with your visionary leadership."

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Ambani stated that the summit's theme, Advantage Assam, reflects the transformation the state has undergone under PM Modi's governance. He identified four key advantages that PM Modi has brought to Assam.

Also Read | Govinda Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Wife Sunita Ahuja After 37 Years of Marriage, Says THIS; Actor-Politician's Niece Arti Singh Also Reacts.

"In the past 11 years, you have brought four unique advantages to Assam. Advantage one, you have brought Assam and the rest of the northeast from the periphery to the centre of India's development map. You have yourself visited the northeast over 70 times more than any other prime minister in the past," Ambani said, pointing out that the Prime Minister has visited the region more than 70 times--more than any other previous leader.

"Second, you have given Assam an inspiring new mantra: Act East, Act Fast, and Act First," he said, adding that Assam has the potential to develop so rapidly that Southeast Asia and East Asia will begin looking towards the state as a hub of growth opportunities.

Ambani noted the third advantage, the "unprecedented connectivity revolution" in Assam and the Northeast, which goes beyond physical and digital connectivity to include developmental and emotional connectivity with the rest of India.

He added that the fourth and most significant advantage is the emphasis on technology as a key driver of development. Comparing Assam's global reputation as a tea paradise, Ambani expressed confidence that in the coming decades, the state will also emerge as a "technological paradise."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati, Assam, today. Welcoming all the dignitaries to the event, PM Modi said, "East India and North East India are embarking on a new journey of future today and Advantage Assam is a mega initiative to intertwine the incredible potential and progress of Assam with the world"," as per the press release shared by Prime Minister's Office.

He added that history is a witness to the major role played by Eastern India in India's prosperity. Expressing hope, the Prime Minister said, "Today, when we are progressing towards Viksit Bharat, Eastern India and North East will display their true potential".

He said that Advantage Assam was a representation of the same spirit and congratulated the Government and Chief Minister of Assam for organising such a grand event. He recalled his words from 2013, when he had said that it was not very far when 'A for Assam' would be the norm, as per the press release.

"Despite global uncertainties, experts unanimously agree on one certainty: India's rapid growth", said the Prime Minister. He emphasized that today's India is working with a long-term vision for the next 25 years of this century.

He highlighted that the world has immense trust in India's young population, which is rapidly becoming skilled and innovative. He also noted the growing confidence in India's neo-middle class, emerging from poverty with new aspirations.

Underscoring the trust the world places in India's 140 crore people who support political stability and policy continuity, PM Modi highlighted India's governance that continues to implement reforms. Furthermore, he pointed out that India is strengthening its local supply chains and entering free trade agreements with various global regions. He also mentioned the robust connectivity with East Asia and the new India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, bringing new opportunities, as per the press release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)