Mumbai/New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna on Wednesday found himself at the centre of a row for his remarks comparing women who ask for sex to "sex workers".

Best known for playing Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra's "Mahabharat" and superhero "Shaktimaan", Khanna said a girl belonging to a "civilised society" would never initiate a sexual conversation.

"If a girl asks a boy to have sex, she is not a girl, she is a sex worker. Because a decent girl belonging to a civilised society would never say such things," the 64-year-old actor said in a video posted on his YouTube channel called Bheeshm International recently.

In the video titled 'Kya Aapko Bhi Aisi Ladkiya Lubhati Hain?', he was talking about internet sex rackets where men are blackmailed.

"I also get messages from girls, where they say they want to chat with me and they ask for nude photos. We don't know whether it is actually a woman or a man. I also get messages, I do not reply to them. Some people who I know too have received messages from girls, who have their own channels," he said.

The two-day-old clip went viral on internet on Wednesday morning following which many social media users criticised the actor for his derogatory remarks against women.

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) issued a notice to Delhi Police cyber cell seeking registration of an FIR againt Khanna for his alleged "derogatory and misohynistic comments against women".

Many social media users panned him.

"If any actor says such bullshit, he's asking for limelight Mukesh Khanna," a user wrote.

Another user said, "Amazing logic. I understand though, that no girl might have said this to him. So it's great for him to remain in this delusion for life."

"Sorry Shaktimaan, this time you're the one in the wrong here," another tweet read.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)