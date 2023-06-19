Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) The Mumbai Police has decided to provide security to Manoj Shukla Muntashir, the dialogue writer of the film "Adipurush" after he cited a threat to his life, an official said on Monday.

"We have received an application from Manoj Shukla and we are considering providing him security following a threat to his life," the official said.

Police are investigating the threat angle, he said.

The multilingual film, which hit the screens on June 16, has been heavily criticised over its colloquial dialogues and portrayal of the characters of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman among others.

Shukla on Sunday said the makers have decided to "revise some of the dialogues".

