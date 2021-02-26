Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) Actor Emraan Hashmi says post the success of 2010's "Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai" he was keen to feature in gangster dramas, but decided to wait for almost a decade to return to the genre as he was looking for a story as unique as "Mumbai Saga".

The actor who starred in Milan Luthria's 2010 blockbuster also featuring Ajay Devgn, said soon after the film he was offered other projects but chose not to pick any as it didn't surprise him.

"The films that came to me were all a copy of what I had done. I am doing this (gangster films) after a long time. 'Mumbai Saga' is unique in style and narrative," Hashmi told reporters here at the trailer launch of the film.

The 41-year-old actor revealed that when director Sanjay Gupta narrated him "Mumbai Saga" he was assuming he will be offered the role of the gangster, but was surprised when the filmmaker signed him for the part of a cop.

"I was pleasantly surprised when he said I will play police officer. I was anxious he won't be a righteous cop. Then he said this cop is no less than a gangster. I realised I had something to chew on," he added.

Gupta, who too was present at the trailer launch described Hashmi's character as "a gangster in uniform".

The "Bard of Blood" star said he has never distinguished between his characters as black or white.

"I have never seen characters as black or white all these characters live in a grey world and I find it relatable. It took me back to 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai', the feel, the way we were shooting it, the way it has been mounted. It is difficult to surprise people in a genre, especially a gangster genre," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)