Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Bigg Boss 17 contestants reunited for a bash in Mumbai.

The Bigg Boss 17 reunion party on Friday night saw Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and many others in attendance.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, star couple of Bigg Boss 17, arrived together for the party.

Ankita took to Instagram stories to post a video from the party. She can be seen dancing in the video with other contestants.

She also shared a boomerang video with her husband Vicky in her Instagram stories.

For the day, she wore a high-slit blue gown, while Vicky was seen in a denim shirt with matching pants.

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui made a grand entry at the event, posing on the red carpet. He wore a black kurta for the bash.

Inside videos from the party surfaced online.

Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar, Bigg Boss 17 runners-up, also graced the party. Chopra wore a white dress for the event while Abhishek wore a black suit.

K-pop singer Aoora, who was one of the wild cards this season, was seen giving a hug to Munawar in a video.

The 17th season began in October last year with contestants Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Khanzaadi and others. Superstar Salman Khan presented the show. (ANI)

